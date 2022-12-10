Here Are Our Favorite Christmas Books For Kids That Will Really Help To Make The Season Extra Bright

Christmas is a magical time for children– quite literally. Even though many of the magical holiday traditions themselves are based on legend, these stories still push children to use their imagination, wonder about the world, and believe in something much bigger than themselves.

And during this time of year, there is no better way to foster that kind of creative thinking than by encouraging little ones to read.

Of course, reading is already great for nurturing strong literary and communication skills all year round, but coupled with the theme of Christmas, children’s books add a whole new layer of excitement, involvement, and joy.

So, while you shop around for nieces, nephews, cousins, or even your own children, you should seriously consider adding at least one Christmas book to the gift mix.

We’ve already done all of the work in finding some of this year’s top holiday-themed children’s books, too– so keep reading to learn more about some of our favorite picks that must end up under the tree this season.

How Winston Delivered Christmas

This adorable story, written by Alex T. Smith, follows one young mouse named Winston after he finds a lost letter addressed to Santa Claus himself. And, of course, the letter was discovered on Christmas Eve.

So, Winston is forced to race against the clock as he embarks on an unforgettable journey to meet and personally deliver the letter to the big man.

