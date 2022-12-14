His Fiancée Came Up With A “Weird” Plan To Make Sure He Is Debt-Free Before They Get Married, But He Asked If She Could Just Pay Back His Debt For Him Now, And His Friends Think That Was Super Wrong

Like many adults nowadays, this thirty-one-year-old man has debt. Sixty-seven thousand dollars worth, to be exact– which is tied to his college education, his car, and a small portion of credit card usage.

Now, he has been making regular monthly payments for all of his debt areas. Even with those payments, though, it will still be many decades until he is completely debt-free.

According to him, though, his twenty-nine-year-old fiancée is in a very different debt-free boat. Well, that was not always the case.

Apparently, his fiancée did receive a few scholarships that were able to help with college tuition. However, she was still forced to take out a few student loans over the years.

She also got a new car because her last one was in various accidents while parked and did get stuck in a high-spending period during her early twenties.

More specifically, his fiancée reportedly went through a manic period and nearly ran up her credit card through shopping.

Since then, though, he claims that his fiancée has worked her tail off– spending a lot of time on finally getting her finances in order. She worked multiple side jobs on top of her normal full-time job and was able to pay off all of her debt.

On top of that, his fiancée has continued making a ton of extra payments on her mortgage and now has close to three hundred thousand dollars in investments and savings.

“I am very proud of her for everything she has done,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.