Parmesan Caesar Salad Cups Are A Healthy Recipe You Might Want To Include On Your Christmas Menu

It can be hard to stay healthy during the holidays, what with all the yummy goodies floating around.

Eating festively decorated cookies is part of showing some Christmas spirit, and you don’t want to look like a Grinch, so it’s nearly impossible to refrain from indulging.

But TikTok creator Genie (@genies_life) has a creative salad recipe that’ll help you get your veggies in without having to sacrifice the sweets, and it’s super tasty too!

It’s also a smart way to make eating vegetables more fun for kids.

These parmesan caesar salad cups are an adorable bite-sized appetizer idea that you should consider including on your Christmas menu this year.

They look fancy but are incredibly easy to make.

Plus, no one can resist finger food! Here’s how to make it:

Start by placing twelve individual portions of shredded parmesan cheese onto a baking pan lined with parchment paper.

Next, bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about three minutes to allow the cheese to melt.

After removing them from the oven, let them cool for one minute, then peel them off the tray and mold them around the backside of a metal muffin tin.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.