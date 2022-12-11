She And Her Ex Broke Up 6 Months Ago After He Found Out He Had A Child, But Her Parents Secretly Invited Both Her Ex And His Son To Their Thanksgiving Dinner In Hopes Of Getting Them Back Together

This twenty-six-year-old woman and her ex-boyfriend named Tom were together for a couple of years.

And unlike many daughters, she got pretty lucky– because her parents absolutely loved her boyfriend.

In fact, Tom would be invited to every single family function, and her parents constantly talked about him and her as if they were already married.

About six months ago, though, everything changed in a matter of one day. More specifically, Tom randomly found out that he had a child from a one-night stand that occurred just before they started dating.

And at first, she tried to be understanding and roll with the situation for a few months. But as time went on, everything simply became too overwhelming, and she did not want to deal with so many issues so early on in the relationship.

In turn, she ended up breaking up with Tom and truly believed it was for the best. Her ex, though, had a different perspective.

According to her, Tom desperately tried to get her to stay with him. He even reached out to her parents and got them to try to talk her out of leaving.

She was not having any of the pressure, though, and told her parents that if they did not drop the topic, then she would go no contact with them.

So, thankfully, they did, and she has spent the last six months trying to piece her life back together.

