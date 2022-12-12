She Is Worried About Her Stepdad’s Diabetes And Believes He Is Not Taking His Health Seriously, So She Is Considering Just Buying Him Diabetes-Friendly Cookbooks For Christmas

This twenty-four-year-old woman has a fifty-year-old stepdad who is a diabetic. In fact, her stepdad entered her life when she was just a toddler, and she has known that he has type two diabetes since she was about eight or nine.

Over the past two years, though, her stepdad’s health has been on the decline. He has been in and out of the hospital pretty often– always for issues related to his diabetes.

And even though he is not just eating sugary foods all of the time, she realizes that her stepdad does not take his diet as seriously as he probably should.

For instance, he is sometimes caught eating things and doing things he should not be– such as drinking a beer or two or smoking a cigarette.

It’s not like her stepdad is oblivious to the impacts of his choices, though. According to her, he actually knows just how bad his health has gotten in recent years because he has already lost parts of his toes and fingers.

Despite that, on Thanksgiving, she watched as her stepdad ate nearly an entire plate of sweet desserts that her mom had prepared.

And when she asked whether or not the desserts were sugar-free, her mom just shrugged.

“She shrugged as if he is doing fine now that he is recovering from his most recent surgery to remove dead tissue from his hip,” she said.

Unlike her mom’s nonchalant behavior, though, she is honestly beyond worried about her stepdad’s health. Still, she cannot really control what he eats, and she claims that her mom has just been enabling his bad habits– allowing her stepdad to eat sweets.

