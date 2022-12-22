She Took Her Sister-In-Law In And Tried To Help Her Turn Her Life Around, But Now She Wants To Give Her Sister-In-Law A 60-Day Move-Out Notice After Finding Out That Her Sister-In-Law Has Been Lying To The Rest Of The Family

This thirty-three-year-old woman and her husband, who is thirty-five, have three children together– ages seven, four, and two.

On top of parenting the kids, though, they have also kind of been stuck parenting her sister-in-law, who is twenty-eight.

For context, her sister-in-law– who had never had one job before– has been living with her and her husband for six months now. And she only agreed to let her sister-in-law move in with them under a few conditions.

First of all, they require that her sister-in-law pays four hundred dollars per month in rent plus an additional fifty dollars a week for groceries. That comes out to a total of six hundred dollars monthly.

Second, she and her husband set her sister-in-law up with a budgeting software– to help her save money and get her finances in check.

Finally, the agreement was that she and her husband would allow her sister-in-law to stay with them until she was able to afford to rent an apartment with friends.

Now, that had been going okay, even though they did encounter a few obstacles over the past few months.

For instance, her sister-in-law was resistant to getting a job at first, and they also could not get her sister-in-law to help out around the house.

All of a sudden, though, her sister-in-law apparently went to them and claimed to be moving out last week.

