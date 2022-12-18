This Recipe For Christmas Crockpot Breakfast Will Help Make Everything Less Chaotic On Christmas Morning

Christmas morning is such a magical time, but it can also be a bit chaotic when trying to prepare everything for the special day.

One of the most important things to figure out is what you’re going to feed everyone in the morning.

And if you’re the household’s designated cook, that means it’s up to you to toil away in the kitchen while the rest of the family are busy making memories together.

TikToker Hannah Brianne (@_hannahbrianne_) has a Christmas crockpot breakfast recipe that is a total lifesaver.

All you have to do is throw the ingredients in before you go to bed and wake up at the crack of dawn with a warm, hearty meal all ready to serve.

It’ll save you tons of time and allow you to be totally present with your family so that you won’t miss out on those precious moments.

How wonderful must it feel to come downstairs on Christmas morning and not have to worry about making breakfast?!

You’ll need a pound of sausage, two pounds of hash browns, one cup of diced onions, a cup of shredded cheddar, a dozen eggs, a cup of milk, one teaspoon each of salt and dry mustard, a half teaspoon of pepper, and green onions.

First, Hannah grabbed a pack of Jimmy Dean sausage and cooked it on the stove per the instructions on the package.

She then went ahead and dumped the hash browns into a large bowl along with the cooked sausage.

Next, she added diced onions and mixed everything together.

