Her Best Friend’s Husband Just Revealed That He’s In Love With Her, And She’s Struggling With How To Break The News To Her Best Friend

A 32-year-old woman has a best friend named Mia, who is the same age as her, and they originally met back in college.

They became instant best friends, and Mia has always told her that she dreamed of having a large, loving family.

Unfortunately, Mia’s childhood was awful. She lost her mom, her dad, and her little sister between the ages of 10 to 12.

Mia then wound up in foster care, but then her uncle adopted her, but he was abusive to Mia.

“Obviously, Mia was/is very mentally unwell, and just a few months ago, she managed to get off her meds and stopped going to therapy,” she explained.

“Mia and her husband Rick (34M) are together for 2 years now and married for 6 months. IMO, it was all a bit rushed, but Mia was getting scared she won’t be able to have children if she waited, and, to be honest, Rick seemed to be her perfect match.”

“She was aware things are going faster than she initially wanted but reassured me that she and Rick are on the same page. It’s her life, after all, so if she’s happy, so am I. Rick and I neither love nor hate each other; he’s my friend’s husband, so at best, we “tolerate” one another. We don’t have any common interests, and our lifestyles/life goals are different.”

Anyway, for New Year’s Eve, Mia and Rick threw a party, and she was invited, along with her 31-year-old boyfriend.

The evening went well, and she and Rick wound up chit-chatting with a couple of their friends. She then excused herself to go outside and get some air, as Mia and Rick’s house was packed with people.

