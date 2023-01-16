Her Boyfriend Lied To Her About How He Got His Dog, And Now That She Knows The Truth, She’s Mad

This 25-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and she’s been dating him for the last 4 years.

Her boyfriend got a dog well before he began seeing her, and he always told her that he had come across his dog while he was out hunting in the woods, and he decided to take her home.

Her boyfriend has since gone on to tell that story to many people for at least as long as she has known him.

Yesterday, she and her boyfriend went to the beach to hang out with a couple of his friends. One girl who was also there is her classmate as well as the wife of one of her boyfriend’s friends.

As they were sitting around, this girl pipes up and says that her boyfriend’s dog Rosie used to be her dog and had another name entirely.

“I immediately was confused because I had no idea what she was talking about,” she explained.

“Mind you, it’s been about 2 years we’ve been living together, and at this point, Rosie is my dog too, and I love her so much.”

“Anyway, I ask him about it in the car, and he kept saying, “it’s not her dog,” and I was like, okay, so why would she say that? And he kept telling me, I don’t know until FINALLY he came clean and said he got it from them and he lied about getting her in the mountains while “hunting” to sound cool!!”

She is so beyond angry at her boyfriend because if there’s one thing she hates, it’s liars. Her boyfriend has not only been lying to her about how he got Rosie; he’s been lying to other people too.

