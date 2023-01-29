Her Fiancé Gave His Porsche And Beautiful City Apartment To His Ex-Wife, But She Wants Him To Take It Back

This 28-year-old woman met her 35-year-old fiancé 3 years back, and 1 year ago, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Right after that, they moved in with one another, and she believes that everything between them has been excellent so far.

Her fiancé is sweet and considerate. She really has no complaints, well, except for something concerning her fiancé’s ex-wife.

He divorced his ex 5 years ago, and he has never said a word about her, and though she has asked him several times trying to get more information, he’s only mentioned that he and his ex were not compatible.

Her fiancé and his ex have a daughter who is close to 6, and her fiancé’s daughter lives with them every other weekend. Her fiancé does a great job co-parenting with his ex-wife, and they get along well.

“Only problem I have is that my fiancé left her his big beautiful 4-bedroom apartment in the city that he inherited from his father even though they had a prenup,” she explained.

“We live in a much smaller 2-bedroom apartment that isn’t in the city. Since we have my stepdaughter 1/2 the time, I felt it was odd that he just doesn’t take his apartment back. Also, he left her his Porsche, that she never uses since she lives in the center of everything. The car is also his. I never really talked about it before because I was just the GF.”

“When my fiancé proposed, I started planning and thinking about our future, and I feel that now I have more to say about our finances. I started talking about us maybe taking his apartment back.”

She and her fiancé would like to have kids together, so she knows they’re going to need more space in the future.

