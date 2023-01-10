Her Roommate Just Started Dating A Guy With A Peanut Allergy, So Now Her Roommate Expects Her To Toss The Peanuts That She Snacks On, But She Refused

This 21-year-old girl has a roommate the same age as her named Amy. She and Amy are not exactly the best of friends, but they get along well enough to live together amicably.

A couple of weeks ago, Amy began dating a 20-year-old guy named Josh, and this has put a strain on her living arrangement because Josh is super allergic to peanuts.

Amy has mentioned that Josh can be exposed to peanut dust and that people can eat peanuts near him; it’s just that if he eats a peanut, he can potentially die.

So, because of Josh’s allergy, Amy wants them both to do their part to not have peanuts in their place at all.

The thing is, she snacks on peanuts, and she has a 2-pound jar of them that Amy expects her to throw away.

She refused when Amy brought this issue up because she doesn’t want to waste something she spent money on.

“I’m happy to purchase a snack besides peanuts when I finish the tub (it’s about half eaten. I’ll probably finish it in about 2 months),” she explained.

“I’m not like married to peanuts or anything. But I’m not going to throw away perfectly good food. I was raised without enough food on the table sometimes, and I absolutely will not waste a bunch of food. I know it’s not the biggest deal, but it’s a principle thing for me.”

“Now, if it was my roommate who was allergic to peanuts, I would definitely consider it. But my roommate’s boyfriend of 2 weeks, who does not pay rent here, is not a valid reason for me to waste food.”

