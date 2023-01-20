His Girlfriend Wants To Move In With Him But Expects Him To Financially Provide For Both Of Them, So He Can’t Help But Feel Like She’s Trying To Take Advantage

This 25-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have been dating for 4 years now.

For the last half a year, they have been discussing taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together.

This upcoming September is when they are planning on starting to live with one another, and this happens to be the exact same month that his girlfriend is planning to enroll in her master’s degree.

Since his girlfriend will have to devote all of her time to her degree, this means she won’t be able to hold down a job at the same time.

So, it’s going to be up to him to financially provide for the both of them, but he’s starting to think this isn’t the best idea for a couple of reasons.

His first reason is that they will have to live in London, and after he pays for their rent, their food, and the rest of their living expenses, there will essentially be no money left over.

His second reason is that his girlfriend keeps talking about how while she’s getting her degree, they will “both be living like students,” which is upsetting to him.

He has worked his heart out to get to where he is in his career, and he doesn’t want to have to resort to what it was like to live as a student at this point in his life.

“I’m not sure I’m comfortable with the pressure of having full financial responsibility at 25,” he explained.

