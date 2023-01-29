She Bought A Skirt For Her Stepdaughter In An Effort To Help Her Stepdaughter Get It Before Her Spoiled Cousin Did, But Her Husband Thinks She Should Have Stayed Out Of The Teen Drama

This 28-year-old woman has a stepdaughter who is 17, and she has been essentially raising her since her stepdaughter was 9.

Her stepdaughter’s mom is not in her life at all, and so she has really taken on the role of mom.

Now, her stepdaughter has a 16-year-old cousin that is the most “envious” and “spoiled” girl that she has honestly ever gotten to meet.

Her stepdaughter’s cousin is also the type of girl who will go out and buy an item if any of the girls in their family talks about wanting it.

Her stepdaughter’s cousin likes to be the very first person to buy anything anyone likes, which results in the other girls in the family no longer wanting to buy something like originally liked.

“I don’t know if you have teenage relatives, but most of them lately believe in that rule that if you have any item of clothing, none of your friends can buy the same, and my stepdaughter and her cousins ​​think that way too,” she explained.

“But lately, I noticed that her cousin breaks those “rules.” Every time they talk about clothes or shoes, she asks my stepdaughter what she likes and when she says she likes a certain thing, she buys it within a few days so my stepdaughter can’t buy it, and many of those times, she doesn’t even use what she buys.”

“I guess she only buys those things because it gives her pleasure to know that only she has them, and I don’t think that’s fair, so when I heard them talking about some skirts, I quickly bought one for my stepdaughter before her cousin could buy it.”

Her stepdaughter was overjoyed to show her cousin the skirt she wanted, and it was a skirt that all the girls in the family adored.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.