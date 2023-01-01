She Has An Absolutely Hilarious Story About How She Finally Got Dropped From Her Record Label

Is anyone else loving the TikTok trend where people tell some of their wildest stories to the catchy tune of Nicki Minaj’s new hit single, “Super Freaky?”

Bonnie Mckee, an American singer-songwriter, used the trend to tell a story of how she was dropped from a record label. Buckle up; it’s pretty crazy.

Bonnie has co-written some hit songs throughout her career, including “California Gurls” by Katy Perry and “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz. But in her viral video, she explains that she first started out as a solo artist in the early 2000s.

“I was young, I was stupid and was usually drunk,” says Bonnie to the tune of the Nicki Minaj song. “So I can’t recommend that you try this at home.”

Bonnie explains that while she was signed to a particular record label at the start of her career, the album that she released through them was a bust.

After it flopped, she wanted to leave that label, but they told her that she had to stay. She mentions that she tried calling them every day to figure things out, but no one would answer her.

How she ended up getting the label’s attention is definitely interesting.

Upset over how her label was ignoring her, Bonnie went to a prop store and bought an outrageous knife. It had a tiger painted on the handle with red jewels for eyes.

Bonnie then burned a CD with some of her best new songs on it and drove to the record label CEO’s mansion.

