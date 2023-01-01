A Guy Accused Her Of Trying To Get A Free Meal After She Wouldn’t Let Him Walk With Her Back To The Hotel Room She Was Staying In

In the dating world, figuring out who should pay on a first date has become a bit more complicated. Some people stick to the old-fashioned mindset that in a straight relationship, the man must pay the bill at the end of a first date.

But now, times are changing, and there are multiple ways for people to figure things out cost-wise on a date.

For example, the woman can pick up the bill, it can be split, or if someone pays one time, the other person will pay the next time.

Regardless, the moment when you figure out who pays on the first date tends to be awkward.

One woman was recently accused of only wanting a “free meal” after not letting her date follow her up to her hotel room once he had paid the bill. The interaction had thousands of TikTok users in disbelief.

Talisa (@talisa0913) was on a first date with a man, presumably at a hotel restaurant. Talisa wasn’t getting the best vibes from this guy and was suspicious of him, so she decided to secretly record herself trying to end the date.

Once their meal was over and the bill was about to arrive, Talisa asked her date if she should cover half of the total.

“No, I got you,” replied her date confidently.

Talisa asked him if he was sure and politely thanked him. Then, she told him that she would head back to her room since it was getting late and she had to get up early.

