She Just Got Officially Divorced, And Then Her Ex Owned Up To Actually Having Feelings For Another Woman Even Though He Denied It All Along

This 34-year-old woman spent a decade married to her now ex-husband, who is 38. Their divorce was only just made official, and it was a remarkably smooth process for her.

She and her ex agreed to split all their things evenly, but he got to keep their home as he had purchased it prior to their marriage.

She and her husband ultimately got divorced because she could clearly tell that he was no longer invested in their relationship.

“He never wanted to spend any time with me, and when he did, he was absent,” she explained. “I obviously thought there was another woman; he said no.”

“We went to counseling. He said it wasn’t working. The entire time he was insisting there wasn’t another woman. Even though he was so distant and didn’t seem to be trying to save our marriage at all.”

“Now everything is done and settled. And within the first month….he moved in his new “girlfriend” (26f), a woman who we were familiar with years prior to the divorce.”

Yesterday evening at a little before midnight, she noticed that she still had their son’s medication that he was going to have to take this morning.

So, she phoned up her ex and offered to drive the medication over to his house, but her ex insisted that he could come to her place to grab it.

Her ex then arrived at her place, and she thanked him for driving all the way out to her when she had been the one to completely forget.

