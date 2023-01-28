She Really Wants To Push Her Wedding Date Back An Entire Year Because Her Fiancé Has Braces And She Thinks That Will Make Their Wedding Photos Look Bad

This woman is currently engaged to her 25-year-old fiancé, and she already has their wedding venue booked for this upcoming spring.

She booked the venue last year, actually, but now she wants to cancel it and push their wedding day back an entire year.

The reason why she wants to postpone her wedding is that her fiancé currently has braces, and she’s hoping that next year he won’t have them on anymore.

Her fiancé could have gotten braces when he was a kid, but he never wanted to do that because he was afraid of being made fun of.

“I have nothing against him wearing braces,” she explained. “I even encouraged him to get them to finally fix his bad teeth, but did you ever see a groom wearing braces in his wedding photos? I don’t think so.”

“I thought my fiancé would be understanding, but instead, he got mad at me and accused me of being ashamed of him.”

“That’s obviously not true, I just want our wedding photos to be as aesthetically pleasing as possible, and that’s why I want to postpone our wedding till his braces come off.”

She then pointed out to him that if he had opted to get the invisible braces, she wouldn’t have had to postpone their wedding.

Her fiancé replied back that the invisible braces were significantly more money than traditional ones, and he was trying not to spend a lot so he would have more money to put towards their wedding as well as their honeymoon.

