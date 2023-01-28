She’s A Corporate Mentor Talking About One Demeaning Trick Bad Managers Use In Certain Work Environments

Employees in the corporate world have found someone to look up to via a woman known as ‘The HR Queen’ on TikTok.

‘The HR Queen’ (@_thehrqueen) is a corporate mentor who gives advice on leadership in the workplace and is an active advocate for employees. With a growing audience of over 136,000 followers, the HR Queen is creating a safe space for young employees to seek advice.

Recently, she made a video about a demeaning trick that is often used by “bad managers” in certain work environments.

“This is used by bad managers all the time,” says the HR Queen at the start of her video. “What they’ll do to keep their staff at a certain level, to keep giving out 3% or less raises, is take your knowledge and then make you feel incompetent.”

So what does that mean exactly? The HR Queen explains further in her video.

“They [manager] want to start chipping away at your confidence,” she says. “So you feel as if you don’t deserve to be promoted. You don’t deserve to gain more responsibilities.”

According to the HR Queen, this is a common trick, and she encourages her viewers to “watch out for it.”

As it turns out, many commenters on the HR Queen’s video have experienced this kind of treatment from their bosses.

“My manager always does this,” commented one viewer. “Wants me to mentor and train others, but doesn’t want to give me the promotion.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.