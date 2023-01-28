She Flew To The Other Side Of The Country To Go On A Date With A Guy, Only To Have Him Ghost Her While She Was Taking A Nap In The Hotel Room

People ghosting one another has become a lot more common in the dating world, especially since many people have made the switch to online dating since the pandemic.

But did you ever think it would happen to someone who bought a plane ticket to finally meet their date in person?

That nightmare became a reality for Samantha Marie, a young woman who took to TikTok to tell the story of her date ditching and eventually ghosting her completely while she took a nap in their shared hotel room.

Samantha was put in touch with a guy she shared a mutual friend with. Although he lives across the country, it didn’t stop them from messaging each other and having a few FaceTime sessions.

After talking for some time, the guy asked Samantha if she’d like to fly out to where he lives to visit him for a weekend.

The night she arrived, Samantha stayed with her date in his hometown house, and then they checked into a hotel for their second night together. During the day, they did some exploring downtown and went out to brunch.

“I was having fun for the most part,” says Samantha.

Samantha had a cute idea to bring some board games and drinks back to their hotel so that they could bond and pregame before dinner. They brought everything to their hotel room, played some games, and had some drinks.

Then, they decided that they would want to take a quick nap before they went out to dinner. Samantha’s date went into the bathroom and was in there for a while as she drifted off to sleep.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.