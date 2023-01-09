She’s Listing Some Hilarious Things She Never Thought About Before Having A Baby

Do you want to have a baby at some point in your life? Of course, despite the joys of having a baby, many people can assume the natural struggles that come with having a baby as well.

But what about the random little conflicts that you face as a parent that nobody talks about? Did you consider these before deciding to have a baby?

TikToker Emily Haswell,@myemtv, broke down the bizarre things that she was never told about when having a baby.

“These are some things that I didn’t think about before having a baby that I urge you to consider,” Emily explained.

In her video, Emily goes through a list of six things that took her by surprise. Some of them are even uncomfortable to think about, like the first one about her own mother that she wasn’t prepared for.

“If you are having a baby with a dude, you will have to hear your mom call him ‘daddy,'” she said.

Next, Emily mentions how your own personal difficulties as the parent and the adult can get in the way: you can’t have any time alone if you’re the only one with the baby.

“If you have a bathroom emergency while you’re alone with your baby, um, your baby has to come with you because they can’t survive,” she pointed out. “And they just watch you with dead eyes as you fight for your life.”

Similar to the last one, there is also the issue of being sick which appears when you’re trying to take care of a baby at the same time. You need personal space and privacy that you can’t have.

