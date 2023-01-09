She Started Talking To A Girl At A Wedding That Her Boyfriend Acted Like He Didn’t Know, But Since Then, Her Boyfriend Has Gone On To Make Suspicious Comments About This Girl That Leads Her To Believe Something Is Going On

This 27-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and this past fall, her boyfriend asked her to come to his friend’s wedding with him.

She had a great time at the wedding, although she did feel a bit uncomfortable at the beginning since she didn’t know a single person at the wedding except for her boyfriend.

It didn’t take her long, though, before she began chatting with some of the other guests at the wedding, and she ended up not feeling so out of place.

While at the wedding, she noticed one girl had been sitting by herself for hours on end, so she mentioned to her boyfriend that she was going to try to strike up a conversation with her since it made her feel sad.

She also said to her boyfriend she understood what it was like to not know anyone at the wedding, and he replied that he didn’t know this girl at all.

So, she went off to chat with this girl, who admitted that she only knew the bride, but that was it. She ended up speaking to this girl for quite some time, and she said her name was Sydney.

While she was chatting with Sydney, her boyfriend was off talking to some of his friends. He did end up coming over to her and Sydney, and she made a quick introduction.

All her boyfriend said was hi, and his name and Sydney replied with the same, so it seemed that her boyfriend did not know Sydney at all prior to that moment.

“A few mornings later, we were in the car, and he said, “Sydney should move here! She would like it better!” It was unprompted, so it caught me off guard, and then my first thought was, well, that’s a strange thing to say because you guys don’t know each other,” she explained.

