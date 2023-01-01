Take An Inside Look At What’s Supposed To Be The Most Beautiful Taco Bell In The Whole World

Who doesn’t love a good late-night Taco Bell visit? If you’re not a big fan of the fast food establishment, perhaps this fun and fancy location will change your mind!

Located in Pacifica, California, is one of Taco Bell’s upgraded restaurant formats, the Taco Bell Cantina.

Although Taco Bell has multiple cantina locations all across the country now, one of the most beloved and aesthetically pleasing stores is this one just steps away from the beautiful Linda Mar beach.

The building itself has been in this location since the 1980s but was remodeled in 2019.

Now, the restaurant looks like a laidback surfer shack with awesome features like an indoor/outdoor fireplace, a patio with an ocean view, a mural painted by a local artist, and even a little parking zone for surfboards. It’s the perfect space to grab your favorite Taco Bell snacks before heading onto the beach.

Not only is the location an upgrade from your standard Taco Bell, but so is the menu. Get this – at these Taco Bell cantinas, you can add booze to your favorite drink.

What adult wouldn’t want to try a boozy Baja Blast? On their menu, customers can choose to mix vodka, tequila, or rum into their favorite drinks at the restaurant.

Aside from the Baja Blast is a variety of alcoholic beverages like wine, beer, sangria, etc.

At this cantina location, customers are encouraged to customize and enjoy their go-to Taco Bell favorites, like their burritos, quesadillas, chalupas, Crunchwrap Supremes, and more!

