A Guide To What Guys Are Actually Trying To Find In A Relationship, Because We Know You Were Wondering

Contrary to pop culture and popular belief, (mature) men and women want similar things out of a relationship. Usually, the confusion comes from communicating those needs and misinterpreting what the other wants from you.

Don’t get me wrong – men may want similar things, but they don’t want precisely the same things women do. Men operate using a different communication style and often require different emotional needs than women.

These differences are often subtle because men are human beings too, and many desires are the same regardless of your gender.

Men are not complicated – their needs are simple and easy enough to fulfill. Again, I’m speaking from my experiences as a man, and from men, I have worked professionally as a relationship coach.

So let’s look at what guys are trying to find in a relationship and how you can fulfill those needs.

#1: Men need to hear your approval and hear you praise them.

What you can do: is compliment him regularly.

Many men are ego-driven. This does not mean they are inherently arrogant or selfish – it only means their ego is fragile, so men need reassurance that they have qualities you like about them.

