After Her Husband Made A Joke About Her Probably Doing Nothing All Day As A Stay-At-Home Mom, She Gave Him A Play By Play Of Her Entire Day

If you ask people what they think about stay-at-home moms, some might say they’ve got it easy. They’re often considered lazy and thought not to be making any valuable contributions to society.

Even their own husbands believe their wives who stay at home are living lives of luxury while they’re out working.

But in reality, stay-at-home moms have one of the most demanding jobs in the world. Recent studies reveal that they work the equivalent of 2.5 full-time jobs when caring for their children, which is an average of 14 hours per day.

One stay-at-home mother decided to show her husband through a series of images and text messages just how taxing her job really is.

Maisha’s (@maishatok) TikTok video documenting her day as a housewife and caretaker has been viewed over two million times.

“My husband made a joke that he thinks I sleep all day whilst he’s at work, and I’m doing nothing. So I gave him a play by play of what I do in a day,” she wrote in the text overlay of her video.

Some of Maisha’s tasks included feeding Noah, their infant son. Then, she washed and dried the dishes, cleaned the sink, organized the refrigerator, and wiped down the tables.

At this point, Noah began to fuss, so Maisha attempted to put him down for a nap. After a while, he finally fell asleep, and Maisha used that time to quickly do some more cleaning and tidy up other areas of the house.

She added that she had her first sip of water for the day at 12:15 PM. Maisha’s husband received her message loud and clear, conceding that he was in the wrong. He was obviously mistaken about what his wife’s daily routine looked like.

