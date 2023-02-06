Bear Hug Pretzel Bites Are The Most Adorable Treat That You Can Make For Valentine’s Day

Are you craving something that’s a little salty and a whole lot of sweet? These bear hug pretzel bites are the answer.

TikTok user @honeybearbites is showing you how to make these adorable bear hug pretzel bites for Valentine’s Day. This quick and easy treat with a little teddy graham on top of a bed of chocolate is sure to appeal to kids.

If your kids are having a Valentine’s Day party at school, these pretzel bites are ideal since they’re so simple and not messy at all. Throw them together and watch them be a hit in the classroom. They’ll disappear quicker than you initially expected.

They’re also super cute for a Galentine’s party when paired with pretty pink cocktails. So the recipe does not require much. You only need to pick up five things at the grocery store. Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients:

-Pretzel twists

-Hershey’s Hugs

-Teddy Grahams

-Heart sprinkles

-Frosting

