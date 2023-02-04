He And His Wife Hired A Babysitter To Watch Their Infant Son, But Then The Babysitter Brought Over Her Dog Without Asking First, So He Fired Her

This 33-year-old man and his wife, who is the same age as him, just welcomed their son into the world 6 months ago.

He and his wife really wanted to go out on a date together one evening, so they asked a 20-year-old college girl that they know to babysit their son.

This particular babysitter lives in their same neighborhood, and they originally met her because several of their friends suggested her to them.

They had already asked her to come over about 6 times before to watch their son, so they felt comfortable asking her to babysit for their date night.

The evening of their date night arrived, the babysitter got to their house, and they went over the schedule for their son before leaving.

Their plan was to have dinner together before hanging out with some friends to grab drinks. Now, he and his wife have 2 different cameras inside their home that they use to check in on their son.

One camera is placed over where he sleeps, and the second camera is placed by where he plays in the living room.

Their babysitter completely knew about the cameras, so he stated it was not like they were trying to spy on her.

“My wife gets a notification that there is motion in the play area; she pulls it up to check in,” he explained.

