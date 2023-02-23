He Pointed Out How His Wife Still Had Her Baby Weight, And His Wife Has Been Really Upset Ever Since

This 32-year-old man has been married to his wife, who is 31, for nine years now. And throughout the course of their marriage, they have had three kids together.

Their oldest child is a 7-year-old boy. Then, they have two 2-year-old twins.

Anyway, while his wife was pregnant with their first son, he claimed that she did not gain a lot of weight, to begin with. Plus, she ended up losing the small amount of weight she did gain pretty quickly after giving birth.

According to him, though, her pregnancy with their twins was a different story.

Before having children, he recalled how his wife was always pretty petite, went to the gym four days a week, and weighed between 120 and 125 pounds.

Since delivering the twins, though, she is now about 180 pounds. And he claims that she has not attempted to lose any of the weight or return to the gym.

Then, the other night, his wife reportedly started complaining about how her new jeans no longer fit her.

Rather than saying something supportive, though, he thought it would be a good idea to “point out” how his wife “still has her baby weight.” Yikes.

Obviously, his wife became very upset and said that he essentially called her unattractive. According to him, though, that’s not what he meant.

