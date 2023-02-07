Her Cousin Spilled The Beans That She Had Tattoos, So She Was Forced To Move Out After Her Father Stopped Speaking To Her And Started Making Very Insulting Comments At Home

This young woman is now 22-years-old, but ever since she turned 18, she has been getting tattoos.

For as long as she can remember, she has always been fascinated by the art of tattoos. She also admitted that she is someone who enjoys body modifications in general.

“I do not have any visible piercings– I am able to hide them– but, as I said, I have always loved the subculture and have quite a lot of tattoos,” she explained.

Her father, on the other hand, could not have a more opposite perspective on body art. He is now 59 years old but has always despised tattoos.

According to her, her father has also never tried to hide his distaste for the art form.

And honestly, she completely understands her father’s opinion. After all, everyone is entitled to have their own preferences.

Still, though, she claims that her father does go a bit overboard with his judgment of tattoos. For instance, he refuses to even accept medical care from nurses if they have any body art.

So, for four years, she constantly hid her tattoos from her father. During the summer, she would always wear long sleeves. Plus, whenever she had to go out, she would just bring an extra change of clothes.

“It has become part of my routine, and it never really bothered me,” she revealed.

