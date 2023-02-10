Her Daughter Is Always Bullied About Her Weight By One Specific Girl At School, So She Told Her Daughter The Bully Did Not Have A Right To Make Fun Of Anyone Else’s Looks, And She Got Accused Of Stooping To The Bully’s Level

This woman has a 13-year-old daughter named Tina, who has, unfortunately, been dealing with the same bully for two years.

Tina’s bully is named Megan, and apparently, her daughter’s school has done what it can to help the situation.

The two girls are no longer in any of the same classes together, and their lockers are far apart. Last year, Megan was even suspended due to a “particularly harsh incident.”

And according to her, that incident was what really pushed the school to start taking Tina and the incessant bullying more seriously.

Still, her daughter’s school is really the only junior high in her area. Plus, homeschooling is not an option. So, Tina will just have to deal with the bullying until she starts high school.

“Thankfully, the girls are going to different high schools,” she revealed.

“And the bullying has also decreased immensely since the school started taking measures to keep them apart.”

However, earlier this week, Megan started bullying her daughter again over the same topic as usual– Tina’s weight.

Apparently, her daughter’s weight is what the bully always goes after. However, she claims that Tina is not overweight at all; instead, her daughter is just a bit curvier.

