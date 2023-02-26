Her Teen Neighbor Screamed At Her For Allowing Her Toddler To Watch As She Mowed The Lawn

This 25-year-old woman has a toddler son, and yesterday, she was playing with her son in their front yard.

She was happy to be outside, soaking up a bit of sunshine and enjoying the “fresh air.” She and her son live in a cul-de-sac, so it’s easy to see every neighbor’s yard from her own.

So, as she and her son are outside, her neighbor’s 15-year-old daughter begins mowing her front lawn. This teen lives right across the road from where she does.

“My son loves watching the world go by, he often watches the older kids play on the street, and they always interact and say hi to him,” she explained.

“So he runs to our fence with his little juice box and sits down in front of the gate so he can watch her mow the lawn.”

“He wasn’t always watching her; sometimes he’d just start picking the dandelions and throw them around our yard, but most of the time, he’d just sit and watch quietly.”

She made sure to watch where he son was, as their fence isn’t high at all. Aside from that, she never allows her son to play in the yard without her direct supervision, as she’s terrified of him being kidnapped.

As her son played, she walked around, planning where she was going to put her garden and also taking a peek at her vegetables growing in different boxes, as she was curious to see what was coming up.

She then realized her teen neighbor kept staring at her son before going back to mowing the lawn.

