His Daughter Accused His Girlfriend Of Being A Gold Digger At A Family Dinner, So He Skipped Out On Inviting Her To The Latest Family Gathering

This dad has a daughter that he simply is not the closest with. He divorced his daughter’s mom when his daughter was only 13, and post-divorce, he didn’t spend a lot of time with his daughter.

He would see his daughter pretty infrequently (only about 2 or 3 times each month) and on her birthday or for holidays.

He takes complete accountability for not being so involved with his daughter, and he says it’s because he was going through some kind of mid-life crisis despite only being in his 30s back then.

In the years that followed his divorce, he’s gotten himself into a number of relationships, none of them “serious” at all, but half a year ago, he met his now-girlfriend.

More than a month ago, he decided to ask his family members to come out to dinner to meet his new girlfriend.

Since he feels that things are now serious enough with his girlfriend, he really wanted his loved ones to get to say hello to her for the first time.

At that family dinner, he had a wonderful time, and his family did think his girlfriend was nice.

“But then, after a few glasses of wine me and my daughter got into this small argument, I honestly don’t even remember what it was about, and during that argument, she called my girlfriend a gold digger and left shortly after,” he explained.

“She generally just ruined the whole dinner. I’m not delusional; I know one of the reasons that my girlfriend is with me is money, and I assume everyone else in the family knows that too; same way, one of the reasons I’m with my girlfriend is her looks.”

