His Girlfriend Just Admitted To Him That She Has Feelings For Her Married Coworker, And He Feels Betrayed

This 26-year-old guy has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend for 6 years, and he always felt close to his girlfriend.

He also always thought he could trust her implicitly too, and that was very important to him. They met in college, and they have grown a lot over the years without growing apart.

Not too long ago, his girlfriend admitted to him that she has feelings for her married coworker, and that changed everything he thought he knew.

“She says the feelings started a few months ago, and they each began texting each other about the issues they’re having in their relationships,” he explained.

“I guess this brought them closer and working together made them bond. They’re both veterinary technicians, and he is married with a 2-month-old child.”

“Apparently, he made the first move to tell her that he cares for her and that he has feelings for her. She says she said she felt the same, but loved me and wanted me to be with me. They both agreed to tell their significant others to try and better their relationships.”

So, his girlfriend turned around and told him in an effort to improve his relationship with her, but he can’t help but feel betrayed.

He feels nothing, and he doesn’t see how he can ever begin to trust his girlfriend following such a confession.

He has started to doubt that he can really be with his girlfriend long-term, as he has always imagined.

