New National Study Revealed That U.S. Adults’ Perception Of Neighborhood Walkability Impacts Physical Activity And BMI Levels, Although The Relationship Differs Among Certain Demographics

A novel study led by researchers at Boston University has examined perceived neighborhood walkability, obesity indicators, and physical activity on a national scale– revealing that people who reside in walkable neighborhoods are much more likely to have lower body mass indexes (BMIs) and be physically active.

This finding was not replicated across demographics, though– with differing associations among Asian, Black, and Hispanic populations.

According to the CDC, only about 25% of U.S. adults meet the recommended physical activity guidelines– which are defined as at least 75 minutes of vigorous activity or 150 minutes of moderate activity every single week.

So, with the obesity epidemic and other chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease on the rise across the nation, the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) decided to conduct a first-of-its-kind study.

The research specifically examined how U.S. adults perceive the walkability of their neighborhood, as well as the physical activity rates and obesity of U.S. adults.

This analysis revealed that people who reside in highly walkable neighborhoods are more likely to walk near their homes, partake in adequate physical activity, and have a lower BMI as compared to residents of neighborhoods with low walkability.

Now, previous research has found associations between neighborhood walkability, lower obesity rates, and increased physical activity. However, this study was the first to do so on a national level.

Most notably, the study revealed that the relationship between perceived neighborhood walkability and physical activity actually differed by ethnicity and race.

Even though a greater proportion of Asian, Black, and Hispanic adults live in high walkability neighborhoods as compared to White adults, they were less likely to walk near their homes or engage in physical activity.

