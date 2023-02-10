New Research Suggests That Female Fat Tissue Acts As A “Reservoir” During COVID-19 Infection, Which May Explain Why Males Have Suffered Higher Mortality Rates

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of infection throughout the United States impacted both men and women at comparable rates. However, there was a notable gender gap in terms of mortality.

According to a Gender COVID-19 Data Tracker developed in 2020 by GenderSci Lab, which looked at 30 million cases between April 2020 and May 2021, males in the U.S. had a 10 to 20 percent higher mortality rate than females– a finding that prompted many scientists to begin researching the cause of the mortality disparity.

But, as of last month, a researcher from the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) in New Jersey may have found some answers.

Jyothi Nagajyothi is a scientist who investigates infectious diseases in relation to body fat, which includes COVID-19.

And in a recent study published in MDPI, Nagajyothi’s research team suggested the reason why males suffer worse COVID-19 outcomes is that the virus more readily targets fat tissue in females as opposed to lung tissue.

“Our data suggested that in female mice, adipose tissue may act as a sink/reservoir for SARS-CoV-2 and thus spares the lungs from a greater viral load, preventing pulmonary damage due to infiltrated immune cells and activated pro-inflammatory cytokines,” the study states.

In other words, the study used a mouse model to mimic the human immune system and found that COVID-19-infected females actually lost more fat than males. Additionally, males were found to have more virus in their lung tissue; meanwhile, females had more virus in fat tissue.

So, the researchers believe that adipose tissue– otherwise known as fat– may act as a reservoir for the virus and prevent it from severely damaging lung tissue.

This research expands on a prior study from last year, in which Nagajyothi found that COVID-19 much more rapidly infiltrates the lungs of males as opposed to females.

