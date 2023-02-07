Pepperoni Roses Are A Very Romantic And Delicious Thing To Make For The Person That You Love

Pizza may not be the first thing that comes to mind when the topic of romance is broached. But perhaps these lovely pepperoni roses will make you rethink everything.

Pepperoni roses are perfect for celebrating Valentine’s Day, and they also serve as a great Super Bowl snack since they are bite-sized and filling. It kills two birds with one stone, as the saying goes.

So if you’re having a game day and Valentine’s Day party combination, these pepperoni roses are like a two-for-one special that you’ve been lucky to come across.

Plus, these flowers won’t die. So don’t waste your money on a dozen roses when you could make and eat a dozen (or more!) pepperoni roses.

TikToker Michelle Walker (@michelleconnellyw) is showing her followers how to make these edible pepperoni flowers.

They look super complex but are actually very easy to put together. They’ll be finished and in your belly in almost no time!

Start by taking one can of thin-crust pizza dough and laying it out on a baking tray. Next, cut the dough into strips and coat each strip in pizza sauce.

Make sure to leave a little space at the bottom that is untouched by the sauce. Sprinkle shredded cheese and pepperoni slices on top, then fold the bottom of the dough up. Next, roll the strip up.

Repeat with the rest of the strips and place them in a greased muffin pan. Pop them in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about fifteen to twenty minutes.

