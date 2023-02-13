She Didn’t Do Her Boyfriend’s Laundry Before A Major Interview That He Had, And He’s Since Accused Her Of Trying To Sabotage Him

This 25-year-old girl is in a relationship with her 26-year-old boyfriend, and last Friday, her boyfriend had a major interview scheduled.

She says that this interview was such a big deal that if her boyfriend lands this particular job, it could entirely launch his dream career.

Her boyfriend has spent 3 weeks getting ready for this interview, by the way. Now, normally she does laundry for herself and for her boyfriend too since they live together.

2 days before her boyfriend’s interview, he mentioned to her that he was planning on wearing a blazer of his that was dirty and in their laundry basket.

She pretty much spends her weekends doing their laundry since she’s in college and works a part-time job on top of that, so it is really difficult for her to go out to the laundromat on weekdays.

“I told him I would do it Thursday night, though, and he said ok,” she explained. “Mind you, he hasn’t been working since he just graduated school in the fall semester, so since the end of December, his parents help him pay the rent until he gets a job.”

“Anyway, Thursday rolls around, and I get home from class, and he’s just playing a video game, and he immediately asks me when I’m going to do laundry since he’s very nervous and wants it to go perfectly.”

“I’m so tired from school because I had an exam he didn’t even ask me about, so I feel irritated and say I’m going to do it later, but I’m going to nap first, he again says ok, and he’s going to meet up with a friend for a drink to help calm his nerves.”

Before she agreed to wash his clothes, she did ask if he could go to the laundromat instead, but he pointed out that he already had planned to meet up with his friend that night.

