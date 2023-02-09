She Doesn’t Want To Allow Her Daughter To Move Back Home Because She Feels Her Daughter Is Too Old To Be Expecting Her Parents To Help Her Out

This woman and her husband have a 25-year-old daughter, a 16-year-old son, and a 13-year-old daughter.

Her 25-year-old daughter left home 3 years ago so that she could live with her boyfriend. Her daughter has been living in an apartment with her boyfriend since then, but before her daughter made that next step in her relationship, she dated her boyfriend for 4 years prior to moving.

“…It wasn’t like she ran off with some guy she just met,” she explained. “We supported her decision; she was old enough and working full time.”

“The issue is rent in our area has more than doubled on average since. Their landlord raised the rent 40% in the span of 3 months, and they couldn’t afford to stay there anymore…”

Her daughter was not what she would call well-off prior to the landlord raising the rent, but with things the way there are currently, her daughter doesn’t have enough money to pay for an apartment at all.

She would need to come up with money to pay for the first month of rent, the last month of rent, and a security deposit, which she does not have.

Additionally, there are very limited options within the budget her daughter does have.

So, her daughter spoke to her boyfriend, and they decided that they should give up their apartment and move in with his mom and dad while trying to get some more money together.

Unfortunately, her daughter’s boyfriend’s mom and dad are not allowing her to move in, so there goes that plan.

