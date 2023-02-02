She Loves Her Boyfriend, But He’s Not On The Same Level As Her Socially Or Intellectually, So She’s Not Sure If She Should Stay With Him Even Though He Wants To Get Engaged To Her

This 24-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 29, and they have been dating for the last 2 years now.

From the moment she met her boyfriend, she was absolutely aware that they were just on different levels intellectually and socially, but she didn’t really mind.

She ended up falling in love with her boyfriend despite their major differences. Now, what she means about being on different levels is that she’s currently completing her Master’s degree, whereas her boyfriend didn’t ever attend college.

While she doesn’t say that’s necessarily “wrong,” she believes that’s the reason why she can’t really have conversations about certain subjects with her boyfriend.

He either doesn’t really understand specific things related to policits, culture, and society in general, or he doesn’t really have a way to speak to her about the things that matter to her.

And speaking of politics, she and her boyfriend’s family couldn’t be more polar opposites in that department.

Anytime she does go to see her boyfriend’s family, it’s difficult for her to be around them and have to witness the things they say that she claims are “ignorant.”

She and her boyfriend have gotten into many arguments about his family’s beliefs, but she knows she can’t just change their opinions.

In an effort to get her boyfriend to be a little more worldly, she has tried to get him interested in things that would expand his horizons.

