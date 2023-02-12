She Took Her Dog For A Walk In The Woods One Night, And Then A Man Began Following Them: She Truly Believes That Acting Naive Saved Her Life

A woman once found herself in a dangerous situation but was able to get out of it using two tactics – her big dog and some good acting skills.

She grew up in what she describes as a ‘shady’ area. It was the kind of place where it was unadvisable to walk around alone after sundown.

She was short, blonde, and only 17-years-old at the time. By the time she was in high school, she had adopted a pitbull to have as a companion and protector.

The dog, who she calls Meatball, was a very sweet and lovable boy. He also had learned some protection training, so she felt safe walking around with him at night. However, one night, she could have been in great danger.

She decided to take Meatball for a walk in the woods near her house late at night because she could tell he needed to burn off some energy.

They were completely alone for most of the walk until she noticed a man had started walking down the trail behind her.

The man began following them down every twist and turn of the trail, and she became terrified. Meatball had sensed her anxiety and walked right by her side.

“I started turning at every turn I could, and the man followed, even though we were now walking in circles,” she explains.

“He started getting closer and closer to us.” She knew right then and there that he was purposefully following her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.