These Babysitters Dished On Some Of The Weirdest Gigs They Ever Took

For most teens, landing a babysitting gig is their first foray into the working world. For 15 bucks an hour, you get to play with cute kids, munch on any snacks in the pantry and hang out on the couch after putting the children to bed at an early 8:00 p.m.

Sure, there are some dirty diapers and meltdowns. But, even with those downsides, babysitting is believed to be one of the best jobs you can get, right?

Well, according to one riveting online thread, watching kiddos after hours is not always everything it’s cracked up to be.

When you join a family as their babysitter, you also become privy to some pretty deep, dark, and sometimes creepy secrets.

So, keep reading to learn about all of the creepy encounters and situations babysitters have experienced that were definitely not in their job descriptions.

One Kiddo Dished Serious Dirt On Their Dad’s Girlfriend

“‘I like it when you’re here, not the other lady. She is mean, and she makes me sit in the closet.’ This little girl was referring to her dad’s girlfriend. I told the dad about it, and I never saw the girlfriend around again.”

–Hydrangeasinbloom

This Babysitter Had To Experience A Dad Trying To Make Some Cringey Moves

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.