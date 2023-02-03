This “Winnie The Pooh Pathology Test” Is Trending And Supposedly Tells Test-Takers What Psychiatric Condition And Beloved Cartoon Character They Are Most Closely Associated With

Quizzes are making a total comeback in pop culture. First, the “Soldier, Poet, or King” quiz went ultra-viral on TikTok.

And now, a pathology test about one of the most beloved children’s cartoons, “Winnie the Pooh,” is following in its footsteps.

The Winnie the Pooh Pathology Test was written by IDR Labs– which hosts a wide selection of personality type assessments.

And according to the test’s creators, every single major character from the Hundred Acre Wood may be associated with a specific mental health condition.

“Professors Dr. Sarah E. Shea M.D., Dr. Kevin Gordon M.D., and associates studied the characters of ‘Winnie the Pooh’ and concluded that each of them could be linked to a definite psychiatric diagnosis,” the site claims.

Now, it is crucial to note that simply completing the test is not equivalent to seeking a professional consultation or physician diagnosis.

However, community members, both young and old, who love the classic cartoon characters have enjoyed learning how their personalities match up.

Plus, in addition to learning about your own personality, the test also divulges which psychiatric conditions are believed to be linked to each character.

Rabbit, for instance, is reportedly associated with OCD; meanwhile, the bouncing tiger named Tigger is believed to be associated with ADHD.

