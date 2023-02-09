Valentine’s Day Is Hardly For One Type Of Love, So Here Are 10 Gifts To Give Your Girl Best Friends

Sarah Ockler, author of “Fixing Delilah,” once said: “In your entire life, you can probably count your true friends on one hand. Maybe even on one finger. Those are the friends you need to cherish, and I wouldn’t trade one of them for a hundred of the other kind.”

With rom-coms dominating pop culture and consumerism making Valentine’s Day shopping feel like Christmas, many people have been pushed to believe that V-Day is only for one type of love.

Quite frankly, though, February 14 should not just be about showering romantic partners with affection, chocolate-covered strawberries, and teddy bears.

Instead, Valentine’s Day can be used as a vessel to spread kindness and love to all types of other beloved people in your life. You can send a cheesy card to your mom or share your thanks with a coworker.

Most importantly, you can also show your appreciation to your best gal pal who has been there for you through it all.

Forget the guy who broke your heart, who was actually by your side while you cried your eyes out and relied on Ben & Jerry’s for sustenance? Likewise, who picks up your Facetime call whenever they can, laughs with you until your stomach hurts, and lets you vent about the same complaints a million times over?

An unconditional friend is arguably even harder to find than a romantic partner because these relationships strictly rely on communication, empathy, understanding, and care. So, this Valentine’s Day– regardless of if you are single, dating, in a situationship, or married– don’t forget about your best friend. Take this opportunity to show her how much you value your friendship by gifting her the ultimate Galentine’s Day gift.

Thankfully for you, we have also already found a bunch of adorable options to choose from that will deliver comfort, care, and good vibes without any romantic strings attached. Simply keep reading to check out our top Galentine’s Day picks.

