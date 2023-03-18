“Girl Boss” Culture Doesn’t Empower Women In The Workplace: Here’s Why

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

If you’re a woman in the workforce, you have definitely heard the term “girl boss” thrown around.

The phrase is typically used to describe successful women who are unapologetically ambitious and driven. And at first, it was meant to empower us.

After reflecting more on “girl boss” culture, though, it has become clear that the phrase is actually quite harmful.

Think about it this way– why do men get the traditional “boss” title, but women need their gender tied to their job? Would you ever tell a 5-year-old boy that he could grow up to be a boss while turning to a 5-year-old girl and telling her she could be a “girl boss?” Probably not.

Nonetheless, the usage of “girl boss” in popular culture perpetuates the idea that a woman is stepping into a man’s shoes and doing a man’s job– which could not be more false.

We all know that women are more than capable of launching and running their own successful companies. In 2021, approximately 40% of businesses in the United States were even launched by women entrepreneurs!

So, I think we can all agree that while the phrase “girl boss” might have been created with good intentions, it is only leading to the belittlement of women’s accomplishments in business.

To help put a stop to this, here are some key tips you can use to reframe your thinking and make an impact at your own workplace.

