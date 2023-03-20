He Missed The Birth Of His Second Daughter In Order To Walk His Eldest Daughter Down The Aisle, And Now Both His Wife And Daughter Are Furious At Him

When this 41-year-old man was younger, he had his first child named Amanda, who is now 24-years-old, with his ex, Betty.

At the time, he had actually planned to marry Betty. Unfortunately, though, their relationship just did not work out.

So, his ex wound up moving away and taking his daughter, Amanda, with her. Ever since then, Betty has had primary custody of their daughter, and he has never gotten to spend as much time as he wanted to with her.

“It got better when Amanda was in her teens,” he recalled.

“But I could tell that she always resented the fact that I wasn’t around like all the other dads at her school.”

Then, after he married his current wife, Tiffany, who is 35, things only got worse. At that point, he started bringing Tiffany around Amanda– the only woman he ever really introduced to his daughter.

But his daughter just did not like that he was not giving her his full attention.

So, he reportedly did everything he could to show and reassure Amanda that he really loved her. He also told his daughter that he would never marry anyone who made him pick.

Still, though, that apparently did not help Amanda’s feelings toward Tiffany, and she actually tried to stage a breakup in his relationship!

