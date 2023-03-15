Her Friend Hosted A Game Night And Made Her Put Her Service Dog In The Backyard, But Then She Suffered A Seizure

This 24-year-old girl has epilepsy, and due to the seizures that she suffers, she has a certified and trained service dog to help her.

She was diagnosed with epilepsy as a child, and not long after, she got her first service dog. 4 years ago, she got the service dog she has now, named Bailey. Since Bailey is a service dog, Bailey never leaves her side.

So, she has a main group of friends that she spends a lot of time with, but one friend in her group named Anna is forever making mean comments about Bailey.

For instance, Anna will say that Bailey is an inconvenience for people around her, and Anna will also state that she doesn’t actually need Bailey; Bailey is “just for show.”

Bailey is not a prop in her life, though. She gets frequent seizures, and this is why she even has Bailey. She experiences smaller seizures that make it look like she’s just staring out into space, but then she encounters bigger ones that are really scary.

These bigger seizures happen to her multiple times every single day, and she completely loses consciousness when she gets them.

“Anyways, our friend Anna wanted to host a games night/app night type thing at her house,” she explained.

“When we got there, she lost it on me. She told me it was incredibly disrespectful that I showed up with Bailey without asking for permission first. That I can’t just assume people will be happy with a dog always being around.”

“That I should have just stayed home if I couldn’t handle being out for a few hours without Bailey. I tried apologizing and pointing out that I assumed she knew I was bringing her since I’ve never gone anywhere without her. That set her off more. The guys were finally able to calm her down, but her “compromise” was I had to put Bailey in the backyard.”

