Her Nanny Bought Her Daughter $50 Worth Of Books, And She’s Refusing To Reimburse Her Since She Didn’t Ask Beforehand

This single mom has a 12-year-old daughter named Ruby, and Ruby lately has become really interested in Star Trek.

Ruby loves to read, and so she has begun adding a couple of the older Star Trek books to her collection.

Ruby finds new books to add to her collection in thrift stores and bookstores that offer used books.

Ruby’s books only cost about 50 cents or a couple of dollars each, so it hasn’t been a big expense allowing Ruby to add to her collection.

Now, she has a 22-year-old nanny named Tessa, who will come over to spend time with Ruby almost every day after school.

“Tessa has been our nanny for over a year now, and she and Ruby get along great,” she explained.

“Tessa is big into thrifting and will often keep an eye out for the books Ruby wants. This is not typically a problem, and Ruby always pays Tessa back for the books using her allowance.”

“The problem occurred when Tessa went on a family vacation out west. Apparently, she went thrifting during this trip and found some books for Ruby. She texted Ruby asking her if she wanted the books, and Ruby said yes.”

Yesterday, Tessa arrived home from her vacation, and she had a total of 35 books with her that she had purchased on Ruby’s behalf.

