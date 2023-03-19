Here’s A Clever Easter Cookie Idea So That You Can Make Bunny Shaped Treats Using 2 Things You Probably Already Have In Your Kitchen

Making cookies has never been more fun. These bunny cookies are the cutest Easter treats–they look like they’re carrying eggs!

TikToker @cakedbyrach is demonstrating how to mold cookies into the shape of a bunny and how to get them to hold an Easter egg with two clever hacks.

It sounds complicated, but all it takes is a bit of maneuvering the cookie dough on your part.

Believe it or not, we’re going to use tools from Christmas to help us get to Easter. So grab a cookie cutter in the shape of a gingerbread man and start carving out your cookies.

You may be scratching your head in confusion on this part, but I promise it’ll all make sense in a second.

Once you have your gingerbread man, turn it upside down so that its legs are in the air. The legs now become bunny ears, and the head is the bunny’s body.

Next, scrunch up a piece of tin foil into a ball, and place the ball right above the gingerbread man’s head.

Then, gently guide the arms to wrap them around the foil ball.

Draw on little eyes and a nose with some icing to complete the bunny’s face.

Or, if you don’t have any icing on hand, poke a toothpick through the dough to create small holes for the eyes and nose.

