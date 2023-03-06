He’s Somehow Caught In A Love Triangle With His Best Friend That He Says Sounds Like A Sitcom

Have you ever found yourself in a love triangle? Or perhaps you’ve had a date or crush stolen from you by a friend?

This is what one man is going through after his good friend swooped in and asked out a girl he’s been crushing on for a while now.

He’s a 27-year-old who is part of an improv group. He’s had amazing experiences doing improv and says the group has helped him meet some great friends. He’s also become a sort of leading figure in the group, often leading rehearsals and pushing for growth in their performances.

There have been zero issues between any of the group members. That is, until recently.

There is a 27-year-old woman in the improv group that he has a big crush on.

“There’s a girl in this new group that makes me feel things I haven’t felt in a long time,” he said. “She’s incredibly talented, drop-dead gorgeous, yet super humble and down to earth. She checks a lot of boxes of someone I could see myself very happy with.”

Since he is like a leader in the group, he didn’t start flirting with her so as not to throw off the group dynamic or come across as creepy. There have even been two other guys in the group who have mentioned that they like her a lot, one of them being his close friend.

But he’s pretty sure she has been sending some signals that she’s interested in him too.

For instance, one of his friends in the group was getting drinks with her. He asked this friend to throw in a good word for him, but there was no need. She had already brought him up in a positive light.

