His Brother Wants To Bring Along His Dog On Their Family Vacation, So He’s Considering Not Going On The Trip

Have you ever considered canceling vacation plans because you found out someone you didn’t like was going?

One man is considering dropping out of his family vacation because his brother will be bringing his dog.

He’s 33-years-old and is part of a family that loves to go on vacation together. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he would go on many trips with his wife, parents, and siblings.

They haven’t gone on a vacation together since 2018, so his parents have booked a beach house in Florida for them to stay in this summer.

They would all have to fly down there together. He’ll bring his wife and new baby, his sister will bring her boyfriend, and his brother plans on bringing his terrier.

“My brother has morphed into a self-described ‘dog dad’ and, based on social media, seems to rarely do things without the dog,” he explained.

“The few times I’ve been around his dog, it behaves fine. It’s too friendly for me, and I can’t speak to how it behaves over multiple days or around babies.”

The deadline to cancel the Florida beach house and get a full refund is coming soon, and his parents need to know if everyone is committed to their trip.

However, he might drop out because he doesn’t want to be in the same house as his brother’s dog for a week, despite not having any significant issues with the dog’s behavior.

