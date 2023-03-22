If You Just Went Through A Breakup, She Has A Brilliant Piece Of Advice If You’re Considering Trying To Get Back Together With Your Ex

If you’ve ever experienced a breakup, you’ve probably had the thought of going back to the person you broke up with. Sometimes it works out, and the relationship is better, but more times than not, the relationship gets worse.

Though I personally have only really had one serious relationship in my adult life, I do know that when I was dating throughout college, I could have used some good advice about whether I was with who I was supposed to be with.

One TikToker named Hope Moquin, who goes by @hopemoquin, is sharing some advice that would have been great to know. And I definitely wish I had known it in college, it would have saved me a lot of grief and stress.

“If you broke up with someone and you’re already considering getting back together with them or questioning if you made the right decision or the wrong decision,” hope started.

“Literally wait 3 weeks. Do not talk to this person for 3 weeks. Don’t entertain the things that make you think about this person, 3 weeks.”

This is definitely an interesting concept. A lot can happen in 3 weeks. You can meet another person you become interested in, they can find someone else they’re interested in.

You can feel all sorts of emotions that you weren’t feeling during the relationship. You never know what is going to happen, and that can be exactly what you need after a relationship ends.

“In those 3 weeks, you live your best life,” she continued. “You hang out with all your friends and do all the things that bring you the most joy.”

“Read some books, listen to some podcasts but for 3 weeks, do not talk to the person you broke up with.”

